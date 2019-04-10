|
Mildred "Millie" Doty
Des Moines - Mildred "Millie" Lucille Doty, 95, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Des Moines with burial at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines.
Millie was born August 5, 1923 to Julius and Lydia Fischer in Council Bluffs, IA. She had three brothers and one sister and grew up on a farm near there. Millie graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, attended Omaha University, Westmar College and graduated Suma Cum Lauda with a BA in education from Wheaten College in 1947. She then taught at Omaha Kellom one room schoolhouse and later at Hoover Elementary in Council Bluffs. On June 1, 1952 she married Vernon Doty in Council Bluffs. Their daughter, Karen and son, Warren were born in Council Bluffs and their daughter, Beth was born after they moved to Des Moines in 1960. Millie then worked for the Hoover High School food service for over 20 years. She was very involved with church activities and enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, gardening, spending time with family and friends, and taking care of grandkids. Millie will above all be remembered for her sense of humor, cheerful personality, her ability to look at the positive side of all situations, and for her love for family, friends, and God.
Memorials may be made to the , Calvin Community or Immanuel United Methodist Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 10, 2019