|
|
Mildred "Midge" Haws
Perry - Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Canfield Cemetery near Ivy, Iowa for Mildred "Midge" Haws, 92 of Perry, IA. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 with the family receiving friends from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Murdock Funeral Home in Perry. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Ivey Centennial United Methodist Church in Midge's name. Midge passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, IA.
Mildred B. Warren was born August 14, 1927 the daughter of Roy and Edith (Patterson) Warren in Runnells, IA. Midge married Delbert W. Haws on March 22, 1946 in Des Moines, IA. Del and Midge owned Haws Implement in Perry for many years.
Survivors include her two daughters, Sandra (Dennis) Pennington of Perry, IA, Linda (Dan) Gregory of Houston, TX; four grandchildren Kris (Scott) Gavin Adel, IA, Chad (Linda) Pennington Grimes, IA, Marc (Emily) Pennington Wellman, IA, Kelly (Clive) Hess Houston, TX; twelve great grandchildren and one sister Mary Liggett of Des Moines, IA. Midge was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter Susan Haws; two brothers Ralph Warren and Edgar Warren and one sister Margorie Garrett.
Online condolences may be left at murdockfuneralhome.net
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 10, 2019