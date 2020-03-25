|
|
Mildred Marie Heston
Chariton - Mildred Heston peacefully went to Heaven on March 18, 2020. She was born on May 6, 1930 in Bondurant, Iowa. She graduated from high school, married Richard Heston, and had three sons. She later went to nursing school and worked as a pediatric nurse in Des Moines and also at Lucas County Hospital. Her family enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. She and her husband purchased a farm and moved to Derby after the sons were grown. They spent vacations at Lake of the Ozarks and after retirement, spent winters at Lakeland, Florida. Mildred enjoyed gardening, reading, and needlework. When in Florida, she collected shells and made many decorations with them. Her favorite singer was Daniel O'Donnell and she went to many of his concerts. Her greatest joy in life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mary Rynearson; her husband, Richard; and her son, Ronald. Survivors include sons, Roger (Jean) of Humeston and Randy (Cathy) of Derby; daughter-in-law, Linda Heston of Corydon; grandchildren, Angela (Eric) Robb, Amy (Jon) Elswick, Julie (Eli) Horstmeier, Bob (Gwyn) Heston, Jennifer (Luke) Howell, Eric (Kelly) Heston, and Adam Heston; and nine great-grandchildren.
There will be a public visitation from 9 to 11AM, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines, followed by a private family interment at Berwick Cemetery in Berwick, Iowa. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020