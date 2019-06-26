|
|
Mildred Morin
Dallas Center - Mildred Irene Morin, 88, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Mercy Hospice - Johnston. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Iles-Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center. Private graveside services will be held at Brethren Cemetery in Dallas Center.
Mildred was born September 4, 1930, in Ravanna, MO, to William and Jennie (Leivick) Bruse. She married Robert Morin on March 19, 1950, in Princeton, MO. They moved to Dallas Center in 1952 where they made their home and raised their three children. Mildred worked at the Granger Locker for 40 years before retiring.
Mildred was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Granger. She enjoyed gardening and reading and will be remembered for her wonderful cooking, especially her pies.
Mildred is survived by her husband of 69 years, Robert Morin, her children, Pam (Keith) Rosenberg of Grimes and Bruce (Josie) Morin of Dallas Center; daughter-in-law, Jodie Morin of Storm Lake, IA, five grandchildren, Christopher (Anjanete) Morin, Amy (Seth) Goodspeed, Michelle (Mike) Mickle, Emma Morin, and Kate Morin; six great-grandchildren, Lydia, Frank, Coleman and Hamlin Morin, and Ezekial Goodspeed; brother, J.T. Bruse of Princeton, MO and sister, Donna (Ronald) Nichols of Jamesport, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Ben Morin, great-grandchildren, Maddie and Zoey Mickle, and her siblings, James Ronald Bruse and Marilyn Bruse.
Contributions may be made to the Emmanuel United Methodist Church or the Madrid Home. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 26, 2019