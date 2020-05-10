|
|
Mildred Pearl (Claspill) Kaesser
St. Charles - "Millie" Mildred Pearl (Claspill) Kaesser, age 97, passed peacefully early in the morning (2 AM) on Monday, April 20, 2020 while in the care of the loving nurses and staff of Breeze Park Care Center in St. Charles, MO. Mildred was born January 20, 1923, to Maude May (Flagg) Claspill and Elmer Martin Claspill and was preceded in death by her husband (Bob) Robert Lee Kaesser, Sr. and her son (Bob) Robert Lee Kaesser, Jr.
She was the Standard Bearer of the Kaesser family and treated all relatives with love and kindness as she passed her spirit and knowledge to those left behind: her sister Irene (Claspill) Middleton, her son, Dr. Donald M. Kaesser (Sweeney), as well as 3 grandchildren; Tammy Mudd-Kaesser, Russel Kaesser, and Kimberly Dawn (Kaesser) Meredith, and 6 great-grandchildren who mourn their loss. She asked for nothing and gave freely of herself and any possessions she might have, unconditionally and with no reservations.
Mildred was known for her kindness, love of animals, and dedication to her family. She was an avid and gifted bowler who was fortunate enough to be instructed by professional bowlers from the likes of Don Carter and Ray Bluth whom she sought out. She and her late husband Bob, loved bowling, dancing to Tab Smith's saxophone music and life in general.
She was gifted intellectually and like way too many women of her era, was not able/allowed to attend college but non the less used her whit and strength all her life to help raise two boys and all those around her. She loved gardening and would rescue any plant (or animal!) that crossed her path. She obtained her GED and was trained and licensed as a beautician and loved making others look and feel good about themselves with her skill set. She was competitive and yet forgiving of others to a fault.
She gave her all, always. She will be dearly missed and yet the genetic, as well as epigenetic gifts that she passed on, will help all survivors never forget her and hopefully help the surviving relatives find peace as she looks down from heaven.
Vivian Junkard-Kaesser will be coordinating/announcing a (Covid-19 limited) memorial service as Millie left her instructions to do so with her and can be contacted via phone (636) 248-4088 or by snail mail at #23 Lost Dutchman, St. Peters, MO.63376-2537.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 10 to May 17, 2020