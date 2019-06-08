Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity United Presbyterian Church
Indianola, IA
Mildred Risinger Obituary
Indianola - A memorial service for Mildred Wright Risinger, 98, who passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at The Village in Indianola, will be held 1 p.m., Monday, June 10, at Trinity United Presbyterian Church, Indianola. Burial will be private at Belmont Cemetery, Milo.

She is survived by children, John (Patty) Risinger, Janna (David) Morley, and Jo (Shannon) Buchanan; grandchildren, Ara, Janie, Keil, Kirk, Claire, and Nate; seven great-grandchildren, and many Wright cousins.

Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, June 9 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Memorial gifts can be made to Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Mildred's name. For a more complete obit or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 8 to June 9, 2019
