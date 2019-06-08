|
|
Mildred Risinger
Indianola - A memorial service for Mildred Wright Risinger, 98, who passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at The Village in Indianola, will be held 1 p.m., Monday, June 10, at Trinity United Presbyterian Church, Indianola. Burial will be private at Belmont Cemetery, Milo.
She is survived by children, John (Patty) Risinger, Janna (David) Morley, and Jo (Shannon) Buchanan; grandchildren, Ara, Janie, Keil, Kirk, Claire, and Nate; seven great-grandchildren, and many Wright cousins.
Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, June 9 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Memorial gifts can be made to Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Mildred's name. For a more complete obit or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 8 to June 9, 2019