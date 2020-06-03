Mildred "Millie" Sudbrock
Des Moines - Mildred Colleen Sudbrock was born October 10, 1937, in Chariton, Iowa, the daughter of Orval Wright and Ethel Askern. She passed away June 1, 2020, at the age of 82.
Millie worked as a waitress as a young woman, and then at Great Plains Bag Co. for many years. As her family grew, she devoted herself to their care and became a homemaker and a stay-at-home mom. She liked art projects and loved any type of crafts and adult coloring books. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, and playing (cheating at) Yahtzee.
Millie is survived by her children, Jacqueline (Ed) Dobbs, Henry Sudbrock, and Linda (Duane) Putney; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Larry (Judy) Wright, Dorthea (Jim) Mills, and Donna (Tom) Spidle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; sons, Jack Jr. and Timothy; daughter, Sharon; grandson, Luke Sudbrock; and her siblings, Marian Goben, Edwina Current, Orval Wright, Rick Wright, and Minnie Lee Music.
The family will greet friends Monday, June 8, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street. There will be a luncheon after the service. Millie will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Millie.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.