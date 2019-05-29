|
Millicent Rebecca Polsky
Los Angeles, CA - Millicent Rebecca Polsky, 89 years young, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019, in Los Angeles, California, with her children at her side.
Milly was born September 11, 1929, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Joe and Doris Gorchow. She attended the University of Iowa and enjoyed an active social life. She moved to Des Moines when she married George Lewis Polsky in 1955. Together they had three daughters (Marsha Berg of Tempe, Arizona; Jody Hepps of Calabasas, California; Jackie Weber of Tempe, Arizona) and enjoyed traveling and spending time with their girls. After George passed away in 1971, Milly worked in the jewelry business, enjoyed playing mahjong, and loved to read.
Her pride and joy were her three daughters and her four grandchildren, Jessica Berg, Dena Berg, Zac Hepps, and Ali Hepps. Meme, as she was lovingly called by her grandchildren, will be greatly missed, but her zest for life and vivacious spirit will live on forever. She is survived by her brother Neil Gorchow (Roslyn) of Sarasota, Florida, her three children, son-in-law Tony Weber, and four grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at Jewish Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines, Thursday May 30th, 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Des Moines Register on May 29, 2019