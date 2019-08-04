|
Milton Joseph Maire
Des Moines - Milton Joseph Maire, 74, passed away on July 26, 2019, at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. He was born on a farm in Northeast Iowa on September 10, 1944, to Herbert and Hazel Maire.
Milton graduated from Des Moines Tech High School in 1962. He worked for Wells Fargo and was a member of the 25-year Club. Milton enjoyed photography, motorcycles, and NASCAR races.
Milton is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marcia; siblings, Evelyn Pederson, Melvin Maire, and Elaine Maire; his nieces and nephews, and his brother and sister-in-law, J. Hugh Zike and Carol Zike Heilman. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines.
In loving memory of Milton, memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League or Loving Arms Children's Center at Messiah Lutheran Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019