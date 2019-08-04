Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Maire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton Joseph Maire


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milton Joseph Maire Obituary
Milton Joseph Maire

Des Moines - Milton Joseph Maire, 74, passed away on July 26, 2019, at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. He was born on a farm in Northeast Iowa on September 10, 1944, to Herbert and Hazel Maire.

Milton graduated from Des Moines Tech High School in 1962. He worked for Wells Fargo and was a member of the 25-year Club. Milton enjoyed photography, motorcycles, and NASCAR races.

Milton is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marcia; siblings, Evelyn Pederson, Melvin Maire, and Elaine Maire; his nieces and nephews, and his brother and sister-in-law, J. Hugh Zike and Carol Zike Heilman. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines.

In loving memory of Milton, memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League or Loving Arms Children's Center at Messiah Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now