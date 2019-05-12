Services
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
803 Garfield Street
Melcher Dallas, IA 50163
641-947-3605
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope United Methodist Church
Melcher, IA
Mina Roberts

Mina Roberts Obituary
Mina Roberts

Melcher-Dallas - Services will be Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Hope United Methodist Church in Melcher, Iowa. Burial will be at the Dallas Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the New Hope United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her four daughters: Karla (Larry) Wadle; Kathy (Paul) Tickle; Kristi (Jim) Rogers and Kayla (Brian) Thornton; ten grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; Oh how she loved them all! Also brothers: Jack Kingrey; Alvin Kingrey; and sisters: Sharon Weldon; Clinna Rae Culbertson; Marcella Kain; and very special friend, Nancy Waterland who was like a daughter to her. Mina was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; brother, Leo Kingrey, and sister, Charlene Huligan.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019
