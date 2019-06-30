|
Mindy Rae Ann Stone
West Des Moines - Mindy Rae Ann Stone passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 23, 2019; her wish was to be cremated.
Mindy was born November 7, 1975 in Des Moines to Jeff and Kathy Miller-Stone. Mindy lived in the Valley Junction area and attended Valley High School. Mindy will be sorely missed by her many friends and family.
Mindy is survived by her mother, Kathy Miller-Stone of West Des Moines; two sisters Angela (Ryan) Johnson of Des Moines and Missy (Eric) Schneider of West Des Moines; a daughter, Brooklyn Roerig of Des Moines and a son, Ian Schneider of West Des Moines.
Memorial donations can be made to her mother, Kathy Stone, in lieu of flowers.
Celebration of Life Services, with Pastor Emily Hickok, will be held on July 14, 2019 at the Community of Christ Church, 1645 Pennsylvania Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa.
2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Family visitation
3:00 - 4:00 p.m. Friends and family visitation
4:00 p.m. Memorial Service/Sharing Memories
A fellowship luncheon will follow the memorial service.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019