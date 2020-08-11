Miriam Bane
Indianola - Graveside inurnment of cremains for Miriam Bane will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the Pleasantville Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, Miriam was preceded in death by a 7 year-old brother, Richard Gene, in 1933; and her uncle and aunt, Dale Peter and Wanda Hardin. There are no immediate family survivors, only close friends and a few younger cousins. (Information provided by Joanne Bane McKay and June Garrett.)
To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.