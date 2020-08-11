1/1
Miriam Bane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miriam Bane

Indianola - Graveside inurnment of cremains for Miriam Bane will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the Pleasantville Cemetery.

In addition to her parents, Miriam was preceded in death by a 7 year-old brother, Richard Gene, in 1933; and her uncle and aunt, Dale Peter and Wanda Hardin. There are no immediate family survivors, only close friends and a few younger cousins. (Information provided by Joanne Bane McKay and June Garrett.)

To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Overton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved