Mitch Benskin
Des Moines - Don Mitchell Benskin, age 35, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Mitch was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa. He was a standout athlete at Dowling High School, graduating in 2003, after which he attended the University of Iowa where he received Bachelor's Degrees in Accounting and Marketing as well as a Certificate of Entrepreneurship. Mitch knew how to live only one way, and that was with love. He had an intuition for understanding the thoughts and emotions of those around him, always eager to ease the burdens of others any way he could. His calm, stoic demeanor and beautiful smile made all those lucky enough to have known him feel welcomed and comfortable in his presence, happily at ease.
Appreciation and devotion to family was unparalleled and evident in everything Mitch did. His relationship with his little sister, Theresa, was truly a one-of-kind bond complemented by a mutual interest in finance, economics, and history that colored their dialogue for decades. He had endless love, loyalty, and admiration for his older brother and best friend, Billy. And most recently, he could not have been more proud to become an uncle to his niece, Ramsey. As for his parents, Susan and Bill Benskin, Mitch had the sincerest appreciation for their unconditional love, care, and support that never wavered throughout his life.
A loving, compassionate soul above all else, Mitch was an effortless companion to everyone he met. He adored his many aunts and uncles in Rockford and Des Moines and spoke with a particular appreciation for his Aunt Susan and Uncle Marty. He loved all his cousins and cherished his lifelong bond with Alex and Jack.
Mitch was a prolific writer who had a special gift for capturing the essence of a moment in written word. He was also a voracious reader of dense, scholarly material. Mitch was an enthusiast of all things related to water. He was an exceptionally fast swimmer, avid boater, and would wait patiently in the frigid waters of the Pacific to ride that perfect 10-foot wave. Mitch was also an epicure, delighting in the preparation of fine foods and eating generous portions. He befriended every dog he saw and had a special place in heart for animals. He was fondly known for his polite and gentle ways, never complaining. His entrepreneurial mindset was always in motion and his holistic thinking laid the groundwork for many ideas and innovations at TPI, where his career spanned several departments.
Mitch is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary and Lester Andreoni, and Grandpa Bill.
Farewell our beloved and treasured son, brother, cousin, nephew, uncle, grandson, and friend. Thank you for enriching our lives. You are forever with us in our hearts, our thoughts, our reminiscing, and our souls. Mitch, you are the best of all of us.
Funeral services will be held 1 pm Friday, July 10, 2020, at Lutheran Church of Hope, West Des Moines. The family respectfully asks guests to wear a mask to the services. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
.