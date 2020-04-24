|
Mitch Blanchard
Ankeny -
Mitchell Blanchard (Mitch), 30, of Ankeny, left this earth for a better place on April 22, 2020.
Mitch was born on April 4, 1990 in Des Moines, Iowa. This young man was one of a kind with a great smile. From the random (LOUD) noises, breaking into song at ALL hours of the day and night, to passing flowers out to strangers downtown. Mitch was kind, sensitive, caring, witty and fearless. He had a zest for music, disc golf, skateboarding and bringing his friends together.
Mitch graduated from Johnston High School in 2008 where he excelled in baseball and wrestling. He also participated in a traveling roller hockey team during those years. He continued with his sports activities after high school by playing slowpitch softball.
He was an employee for Jimmy Johns for many years where he developed close friendships and most recently worked for QuikTrip.
Mitch will be greatly missed by his Mother and Stepfather, Lea Ann and Phillip Gale; his Great Aunt and Uncle, Karen and James Smith; his Aunt and Uncle, Jody and Larry Stonehocker and cousin Micklus Noble as well as his step-family, Dan and Jacquie Gale, Tim Gale, Joe Gale, Carol Gale, Susie Miget, and Jeanette Towle.
He is also survived by his Father and Stepmother, Steven and Judy Blanchard; his brothers, Steven J. Blanchard and Nicholas (Flavia) Blanchard; his Aunt Linda Punelli, and Uncles Craig (Sherry) Tideback and Patrick (Jackie) Tideback.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will not be a service at this time. Please take a moment to celebrate Mitch in your own way. The Family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Adam Nelsen Fund via the Ankeny Fire Department and Paramedics, 120 NW Ash Drive, Ankeny, IA 50023 in Mitch's memory. We thank them for always treating Mitch with compassion and respect when he needed their services.
We take comfort in knowing that Mitch is surrounded by light and free from the struggle that haunted him. We would have given anything for him to experience that freedom in this lifetime. Our grief over losing him is infinite. And now, so is he.
"Only through struggle have I found rest"
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020