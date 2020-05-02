|
|
Mollie Comito
Windsor Heights - Amelia "Mollie" Comito was born on March 4, 1930, to Frank S. and Rose (Loreto) Comito in Des Moines, Iowa. She had five sisters and one brother. Mollie died peacefully with her rosary in her hands on April 30, 2020.
Mollie was a go-getter in all things. She was proud to have traveled the world. Morocco was her favorite place to have visited and she wished she could have gone back. She worked at Meredith Corporation beginning in 1966 and was loved by everyone who worked with her. She officially retired in 2014. She lived alone and mowed her own yard until last summer.
Mollie was an avid shopper; she loved a good bargain. A garage sale always deserved a good look and a Younkers' Yellow Dot Sale was never to be passed by. She loved to shop for those she loved. You knew you were loved if you came home to a package on your front step or there was a honk in your driveway to come out and see what she "couldn't pass up" on your behalf. Mollie was a great baker and always had a fresh batch of chocolate chip cookies to share with those who stopped by. She enjoyed a good dish of Neapolitan ice cream. She never came to a family function without a tray of her famous deviled eggs.
Left to cherish and miss her are her sister Joan Young Wolfson, her brother, Frank (Jean) Comito, Jr., and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews, dear friends and all who received her "care packages" through the years. Preceding Mollie in death were her parents and her sisters Francis, Corrine (Graziano), Mary Lou (Hermann), and Elizabeth (Bonacci).
The family wishes to thank Dr. Dan Buroker and his staff and the staff at Everystep Hospice for all of their compassionate care during all of Mollie's "9 lives." A big thanks to all the staff of Bickford of West Des Moines for loving and caring for Mollie, especially when we could not due to the COVID pandemic.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Food Bank of Central Iowa because Mollie never wanted a child to be hungry.
Due to the ten person gathering limit, Mollie's memorial service will be live-streamed on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, around 11:30 am from Dunn's Chapel, 2121 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312. A link will be shared shortly before 11:30 am at the top of her obituary on the Iles Funeral Homes website www.IlesCares.com
Interment at Glendale Cemetery will follow the memorial service.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 2 to May 3, 2020