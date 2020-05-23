|
Mona R. Robertson
Altoona formerly of Indianola - Mona Rose Robertson, 87, formerly of Indianola, Iowa peacefully passed on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Taylor House in Des Moines. Mona had recently resided at the Prairie Vista Village in Altoona, Iowa
Mona is survived by her children, John (Jackie) Warren and Debi (Randy) Saunders, Vicki Warren, Brenda (Dave) Spinner and Glee (Dave) Pritchard, 12 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren; her brother, Paul Carico and numerous nieces and nephews. Mona was preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn; her son, Rick; her parents, six sisters and five brothers.
Public graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 26 at IOOF Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Indianola, Iowa. You may also join the family on our live stream located on Mona's obituary page on our website.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the Taylor Hospice House, Des Moines, Iowa in loving memory of Mona. To view a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 23 to May 24, 2020