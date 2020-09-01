Monica D. Goodrich
Indianola - Monica Dale Elizabeth Goodrich,85, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at The Village in Indianola, IA.
Monica was preceded in death by her husband Lyle; parents Clyde and Edith; and sisters Evelyn Clayton and Bessie (Harry) Davis. She is survived by her children, Rod (Karen) Goodrich, Richard Goodrich, Ronald Goodrich, and Marilyn Reinholdt; grandchildren, Angela Goodrich, Chris Goodrich, Julie Goodrich, Sara (Zach) Gillen, Kyle Goodrich, and Amanda (Nate) Ostrander; great-grandchildren, Sean Craven, Reece Goodrich, Riley Goodrich, Bristol Ostrander, Lincoln Ostrander, and Beckett Gillen; and sister Rosie (Delmer) Mika.
Family services will be held on Friday, September 4th. Friends may join the family through our Livestream on Monica's obituary page of Overton Funeral Home's website beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Public visitation will be held 3 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Indianola Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. using CDC Guidelines. Memorials may be given in Monica's name to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Indianola. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.