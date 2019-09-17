|
Morgan Merrill Downing Rosenthal
Iowa City - Morgan Merrill Downing Rosenthal of Iowa City died on Friday, September 13, 2019 due to injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
Memorial Services will be held at 7 PM, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, 140 Gathering Place Lane, Iowa City, with Pastor Kyle Otterbein officiating. The family will greet friends Wednesday from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to an Educational Fund for Ella and Samuel c/o MidwestOne Bank, 102 S. Clinton Street, Iowa City 52240.
Morgan was born March 29, 1967 in Geneva, IL the daughter of Harry and Sally (Heath) Downing of Des Moines. She married the love of her life David Jonas Rosenthal on June 22, 1991 in Des Moines.
After graduating from Worthington High in Worthington, OH, she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Miami University in Oxford, OH. She worked in the Transplant Services at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for many years. Morgan has most recently returned to one of her passions of working as a dog trainer at Spot and Co.
Morgan loved nothing in her life more than her children Ella and Samuel. She was very involved in all of their activities. She was a prolific artist and loved to be creative. Working with and training dogs, especially their own-Betty, brought absolute joy to her life. If you knew Morgan, you knew her radiant smile and her contagious laugh. She will be dearly missed by all.
Morgan is survived by her husband, David Rosenthal; her children, Ella Downing Rosenthal and Samuel Downing Rosenthal; brother, Nathan (Mendy) Downing of Anna, IL; sister in law, Elizabeth (Paul) Raymond of Evansville, IN; brothers in law, Jonathan (Cathy) Rosenthal of Lynn, MA and Douglas (Susan) Rosenthal of Phoenix, NY; nieces and nephews, Amity (Nick) Shedd of St. Louis, MO, Brynna (Tyler Boardman) Downing of Cape Girardeau, MO, Katlynn (Kevin) Klimek of Arnold, MO, Hannah (Erik Ludwig) Raymond of Searsmont, ME, Jonas (Kaitlyn) Raymond of Chicago, IL, Jaymes (Nina) Rosenthal of Chicago, IL, Seamus Rosenthal , Sean Rosenthal, Maureen (Matt) LeBlanc, and Timothy (Samantha Murray) Rosenthal all of Lynn, MA ; parents, Harry and Sally Downing of Des Moines, IA; Mother in law, Anne Rosenthal of Hallowell, ME; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her Father in law, Jonas Oettinger Rosenthal and nephew, Joshua Robert Downing.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 17, 2019