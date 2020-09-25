1/1
Muriel Faulkes
Muriel Faulkes

West Des Moines - Muriel Faulkes, 92, of West Des Moines, Iowa passed away on September 23, 2020 at Urbandale Health Care Center.

Muriel Charlotta Stientjes was born on August 21, 1928 in Hull, Iowa; she was the daughter of Michael Morel and Clara (Dykstra) Stientjes. Muriel attended school in the Sheldon Community School District ,graduating with the class of 1946. On March 10, 1951, Muriel was united in marriage to Harry E. Faulkes in Des Moines, Iowa. They had lived in Des Moines, Adel and then West Des Moines. She attended West Des Moines United Methodist Church. Muriel was an accomplished piano player, playing for both high school and church choirs. She loved her flowers and garden as well as her four-legged friends, her dogs.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Paul (Stephanie) Faulkes of Oskaloosa, Iowa and Sharon Claire Faulkes of Urbandale, Iowa, and special niece, Kristen Stientjes and nephew, Rob Stientjes.

In death Muriel rejoins her parents, Micheal and Clara Stientjes, and brothers, Micheal John Stientjes and Morel "Bud" Stientjes.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Mitchellville Cemetery, Mitchellville, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of your choice.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
