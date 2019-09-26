|
Muriel "Mickie" Murphy
Indianola - A Celebration of Life Service for Muriel "Mickie" Murphy, 57, who passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, will be held 7 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, IA. Visitation will be held two hours prior to service from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral Home.
She is survived by her daughter, Haley; brother, Mike (Jan) Teas; mother, Dolores Teas; nieces and nephews and the loving Murphy Family.
Memorials may be given in her name to the family for a contribution at a later date. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 26, 2019