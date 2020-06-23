Murwin "Bud" BarnesClive - Murwin "Bud" Barnes, 95, died peacefully on June 22, 2020, at Glen Oaks Special Care in Urbandale.Bud was born on January 24, 1925, to Bruce and Burma (Dillon) Barnes in Union, Iowa. He married Ruth Fulton in 1953, and together they had three children. Bud was an entrepreneur throughout his life and enjoyed storytelling and fishing. He was a member of Valley United Methodist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Monty and Maurice, cousin Lloyd, and wife Ruth. He is survived by his children Bruce (Judy) of Cedar Rapids, Sheila (Paul) Scavo of West Des Moines, and Barry Barnes of Santa Paula, CA; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be 2 pm on Thursday, June 25, at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Thursday. Burial with military honors will be at Resthaven Cemetery.