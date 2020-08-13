1/2
Myetha Marie (Sherman) Bobenhouse
1926 - 2020
Myetha Marie Bobenhouse (Sherman)

Des Moines - Myetha "Bobbie" M. Bobenhouse, 94, of Des Moines, passed away peacefully of natural causes Aug. 10 at Valley View Assisted Living Center.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, Aug. 21 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3223 University Ave., Des Moines with Pastor William Weiss officiating. Myetha's service will be live streamed and will be available through the link in her obituary on Hamilton's website. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1 NE 60th Ave., Des Moines. The family respectfully requests all guests wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Myetha will be greatly missed by her two daughters, Annette Schiebout of Algonquin, IL and Pamela Rodewald (Bill) of Ankeny, and son, Vincent Bobenhouse (Lucy) of Des Moines; six grandchildren: Dr. Jessen Schiebout of Chicago, IL, Kyle Schiebout of Chicago, IL, Lindsay (Tyler) Miklo of Grimes, IA, Michael Rodewald of Chicago, IL, Michaela Bobenhouse of Des Moines, and Zachary Bobenhouse of Des Moines; great-grandsons Xavier Miklo and Carter Miklo of Grimes; sister Mavis (Gail) VanAlstine of Fort Dodge; brother Joe (Charlotte) Sherman of Webster City; brothers-in-law Fred Bobenhouse of Des Moines and Max (Alice) Bobenhouse of Plattsmouth, NE; sisters-in-law Nellie Bobenhouse of Des Moines, and Wilma Bobenhouse of Des Moines; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Vincent E.; her parents Grace and Joe Sherman; son-in-law Nolan Schiebout; brothers-in-law Carl Bobenhouse, Richard Bobenhouse, and Robert Bobenhouse; and sisters-in-law Irma Bobenhouse and Norma Bobenhouse.

Myetha was born May 31, 1926 to Grace (Hartwig) and Joe Sherman in Strawberry Point, IA and was baptized on July 4 that same year. She attended schools in Manson and Rockwell City and graduated in 1944 from Fort Dodge High School in Fort Dodge, IA. Myetha graduated with her RN degree from Iowa Lutheran School of Nursing in 1947, serving in the United States Cadet Corps and the USO during WWII. Later she completed administrative courses at the University of Minnesota. On April 24, 1949 she was united in marriage to Vincent Bobenhouse; they had three children. The couple made their home in Des Moines. Myetha worked at Iowa Lutheran Hospital as a RN and in administration for 28 years. Later she worked as a RN at Calvin Manor Health Center in Des Moines, retiring in 1992. Myetha's favorite pastimes were being with family, attending church at Trinity Lutheran and Valley View Chapel, taking care of others, and spending time with retired nurse friends and most recently her friends at Valley View Assisted Living. Myetha has been a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over 65 years.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 3223 University Ave., Des Moines or Valley View Assisted Living at Valley View Village, 2571 Guthrie Ave., Des Moines.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
