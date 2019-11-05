Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrna Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrna E. Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrna E. Reed Obituary
Myrna E. Reed

Urbandale - Myrna Elaine Reed died at the age of 79 on November 2, 2019, having lived a wonderful life built on faith, family, and friendship.

Funeral services will be 11 am Thursday, November 7, 2019, at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. Visitation will begin at 9 am on Thursday morning until service time. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Hills United Methodist Church in Urbandale. To view Myrna's entire obituary and to leave condolences for her family, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -