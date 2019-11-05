|
|
Myrna E. Reed
Urbandale - Myrna Elaine Reed died at the age of 79 on November 2, 2019, having lived a wonderful life built on faith, family, and friendship.
Funeral services will be 11 am Thursday, November 7, 2019, at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. Visitation will begin at 9 am on Thursday morning until service time. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Hills United Methodist Church in Urbandale. To view Myrna's entire obituary and to leave condolences for her family, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019