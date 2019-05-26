|
Myron DeVore
Centerville - Myron DeVore, 93, of Centerville, Iowa passed away on May 23, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center Long Term Care in Centerville.
Myron is survived by his children: MyRae Migliazzo (Sam), Pam DeVore (Ross Busby) and Tom DeVore; nine grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother, Quentin A. DeVore and numerous extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlene in 2010; grandson, Carl Migliazzo; sister, Mary Lou Havens and brother-in-law, Howard Havens.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home in Centerville. Interment will immediately follow at Oakland Cemetery in Centerville. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services from 12:00 -1:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Mercy Medical Center Long Term Care and online condolences may be shared at www.thomasfh.com or facebook.com/thomasfuneralhome.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019