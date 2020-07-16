Myron Houghton
Ankeny - Myron James Houghton, 78, entered the glorious presence of His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020 at Sunny View Care Center in Ankeny, Iowa, due to complications connected with COVID-19. His funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ankeny Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 also at Ankeny Baptist Church. Funeral arrangements are being made by Ankeny Memorial Services of Iowa
Born and raised in Schenectady, New York, to William and Louise Houghton, Myron's relationship with Christ began at the age of nine. After attending a local Bible club, he trusted in Christ's death and resurrection for salvation from sin. After dedicating his life to the Lord, he pursued training in Systematic Theology that culminated in two bachelor degrees, three master degrees, and three doctorates (along with a variety of certificates). "Dr. Myron" used his education to serve the Lord as a theology professor, first at Denver Baptist Bible College (1971-1983) and finally at Faith Baptist Bible College and Theological Seminary (1983-2019). It is hard to fathom the number of lives and ministries the Lord shaped through the life and teaching of Dr. Houghton.
Myron is survived by his twin brother George (Karen), sister Ginger, niece Rebekah and nephew James.
Memorials can be donated to Faith Baptist Theological Seminary, 1900 NW 4th Street, Ankeny, IA, 50021, where there is a scholarship in his name. While he will be missed dearly, we rejoice that his faith - and theology - have become sight in the presence of his Savior.
