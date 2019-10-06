Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
N. Colleen "CoCo" Robinson

N. Colleen "CoCo" Robinson Obituary
N. Colleen "CoCo" Robinson

Des Moines - N. Colleen "CoCo" Robinson, died peacefully . . . and when SHE was ready to go, on the 4th of October 2019, at Fleur Heights Care Center.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Newton D. Robinson. A loving partnership, she called him Sarge and he called her Dutch. CoCo was a straight talker, an avid nature lover with a keen eye for fashion, she enjoyed singing and had a knack for the slots. She cooked a mean roast and made the best sand fudge. CoCo was small but mighty. The definition of a "pistol" comes to mind, and she has passed her "sass" down to the generations.

CoCo is survived by her children, Amy (Maurice) Herold, Gina Lange, Robbie (Rhonda) Robinson, Cindy (Ted) Erickson and David (Beckie) Robinson; brother, Richard (Kathleen) Hoot of SanDiego, CA; a niece; a nephew; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. A private burial will follow at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the hospice of the donor's choice in loving memory of CoCo.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 6, 2019
Remember
