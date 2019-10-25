Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Maple Crest Senior Living
700 Maple Crest Court
Bluffton, OH
N. Laurence Burkhalter

N. Laurence Burkhalter Obituary
N. Laurence Burkhalter

Bluffton, OH - N. Laurence Burkhalter, age 99, died Oct. 15 at his retirement home in Bluffton Ohio. His last days were peaceful, with time for family members to say goodbye.

Music was his life, beginning in Mussoorie India, where he was born and attended high school, in Ohio, and in Iowa. He conducted orchestras and choirs, played violin and viola in ensembles and orchestras, and taught conducting.

He is preceded in death by his infant son John Gareth, son-in-law John Fitzpatrick, and wife Holly. Survivors include Kathlynn Lockard (James) of Sycamore, Ill.; Karol Crosbie of Perry, Iowa; Gary Burkhalter (Betty) of Strawberry Point, Iowa; Holly Jo Burkhalter of Washington, D.C.; Ruth Bosley (Larry), of Cincinnati, Ohio, nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Maple Crest Senior Living, 700 Maple Crest Court, Bluffton, Ohio. Friends are invited to share memories and images at www.caringbridge.org/visit/laurenceburkhalter. Memorials may be directed to the Mennonite Disaster Service.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
