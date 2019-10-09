Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 N Ankeny Blvd
Ankeny, IA
Burial
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Byers/Cory Grove Cemetery
Elkhart, IA
1940 - 2019
Nadine Zimmer Obituary
Nadine Zimmer

Norwalk - formerly of Elkhart - Nadine Mary Zimmer, 79 passed away October 9, 2019. She was born February 29, 1940 to Nellie & Tiffin Tomlinson in Bondurant, Iowa.

A visitation will be held 12:00 to 2:00pm Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). Burial will be at 2:30 pm at Byers/Cory Grove Cemetery in Elkhart, Iowa.

Those left to cherish her memory include husband, Wayne Zimmer; children, Linda (Marty) Bussanmas of Norwalk, IA, Pam (Doug ) Oldham of Roland, AR, Carl (Janine) Van Gorp of Elkhart, IA, Keith (Jamie) Van Gorp Altoona, IA, Diane (Michael Wentura) Zimmer Waseca, MN; 13 grandchildren, Mary, Dustin, Krista, Tiffany, Jake, Ginger, Jacob, Hannah, Emily, Justin, Jonathan, Alyssa & Ryan;15 great-grandchildren; her sister Phyllis Seuferer of Ankeny, and many relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Nellie & Tiffin Tomlinson and her brother Gerald Tomlinson.

Memorials may be directed to the family in loving memory of Nadine.

Please go to www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com to see full obituary and share.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019
