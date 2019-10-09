|
Nadine Zimmer
Norwalk - formerly of Elkhart - Nadine Mary Zimmer, 79 passed away October 9, 2019. She was born February 29, 1940 to Nellie & Tiffin Tomlinson in Bondurant, Iowa.
A visitation will be held 12:00 to 2:00pm Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). Burial will be at 2:30 pm at Byers/Cory Grove Cemetery in Elkhart, Iowa.
Those left to cherish her memory include husband, Wayne Zimmer; children, Linda (Marty) Bussanmas of Norwalk, IA, Pam (Doug ) Oldham of Roland, AR, Carl (Janine) Van Gorp of Elkhart, IA, Keith (Jamie) Van Gorp Altoona, IA, Diane (Michael Wentura) Zimmer Waseca, MN; 13 grandchildren, Mary, Dustin, Krista, Tiffany, Jake, Ginger, Jacob, Hannah, Emily, Justin, Jonathan, Alyssa & Ryan;15 great-grandchildren; her sister Phyllis Seuferer of Ankeny, and many relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Nellie & Tiffin Tomlinson and her brother Gerald Tomlinson.
Memorials may be directed to the family in loving memory of Nadine.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019