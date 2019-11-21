|
|
Nan S. Haler
Urbandale - Nan S. Haler, 90, of Waukee (Formerly of Urbandale, Panora, and Phoenix) passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held from 2 - 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Johnston, Iowa. A private family burial will be held in Panora, Iowa.
Nan was born on December 31, 1928 In Port Allegany, Pennsylvania to Robert and Ellen (Johnson) Scherer. Nan and her three children welcomed Glenn Haler, Sr and his two children into their lives when Nan and Glenn were united in marriage in 1975. After her retirement from Northwestern Bell her and Glenn traveled extensively and spent winters in Arizona. After Glenn's passing Nan moved to Phoenix and spent summers in Iowa. Nan was a former member of Urbandale Golf and Country Club, as she was an avid golfer. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, and never turned down an opportunity to tell people how to drive. She was very passionate about cats, and had many during her lifetime as companions. Nan will be dearly missed by her family and many close friends who she considered as family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, JoEllen Martin of Waukee, Robert T. Cannon of Urbandale, and Thomas L. (Pamela) Cannon of Brooksville, FL; step-sons, Glenn L. Haler, Jr of Phoenix, AZ and Kenneth L. Haler of Leadville, CO; and sister, Karen (Ed) Boran of State College, PA; 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Dorothy Ward, and brother, Robert Scherer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the . Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for online condolences and expressions of sympathy for Nan's family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019