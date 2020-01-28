Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
St. Theresa's Catholic Church
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:30 PM
St. Theresa's Catholic Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa's Catholic Church
1230 Merle Hay Road
Des Moines, IA
Nancy A. Flesch

Nancy A. Flesch Obituary
Nancy A. Flesch

Urbandale - Nancy A. Flesch, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday January 27, 2020, at Glen Oaks Care Facility in Urbandale. The pride of her life were her children.

Visitation will take place on Monday March 2, 2020 from 5-6:30pm with a Rosary service at 6:30pm. The memorial service will take place on March 3, 2020 at 10am. Both the visitation and memorial service will be at St. Theresa's Catholic Church; 1230 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, Iowa.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Gerald Flesch; Four children, Thomas (Sheilah) of Edmonton Alberta Canada, Todd (Pam) of Urbandale, Kelly (Thomas) Goldsmith, of Urbandale, and Tracy (Anna) of Huntsville, Alabama; She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Sarah, Samuel and Joseph Flesch, Michael and Jessica Flesch , Emma and Allyson Goldsmith, Sydney and Katie Flesch; Brothers: Richard of Ft. Dodge and Daniel (MaryLou) Bockert of St. Louis, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Mary Bockert, and siblings, Dennis Bockert and Becky Swedzinski.

Memorial Donations, in Nancy's honor, directed towards of West Des Moines, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 28 to Feb. 23, 2020
