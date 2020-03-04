|
|
Nancy Ann Jones
Indianola - Nancy Ann Jones, 79, of Indianola, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa surrounded by her family. A memorial funeral service will be held at 10:00am Saturday, March 7 at Peterson Funeral Home in Indianola.
Nancy was born August 14, 1940 in Booneville, Iowa to Robert and Dorothy (Cassidy) Dougherty. She attended school in Booneville, Waukee, and Valley High School. She was proud to have received her GED. As a child, Nancy had odd jobs to earn money. She de-tasseled corn, and worked at a diaper service in West Des Moines, which was not her favorite and did not last long. She also worked as a clerk developing film in 1958 for $1.00 per hour. She was a babysitter, worked at a diner in Norwalk, and she also worked for Air Lanes showing teams how to use the new scoreboards. In 1972, Nancy started a career with the Record Herald where she would stay until retirement in 1997. In 1998 she started working for the Iowa State Fair in the food department.
Nancy enjoyed bowling on leagues and traveling leagues, setting up in flea markets, going to garage sales, mushroom hunting, and going to Lakeside Casino. She was a member of the Red Hatters Club as well as the Questers Club. Nancy was also a member Warren County Historical Society.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Nonie McGraw (Steve), son Dan Jones (Susan), Sister Mary Miller, brothers, Bobby Dougherty and Charlie Dougherty, 4 grandchildren, 5 great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jerry, and son-in-law Daniel Walsh.
Memorials can be made in Nancy's name to the .
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020