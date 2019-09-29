|
Nancy Ann Weisbrod
Clive - Nancy Ann Weisbrod, 88, passed away September 25, 2019. Services will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 10395 University Ave. in Clive, IA with visitation one hour prior.
Nancy was born July 28, 1931 to Marion (Condit) and Robert Brown Allan in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis and attended Macalester College and then graduated from the University of Minnesota with her Bachelor's in Nursing. Nancy married Thomas Allan Weisbrod on November 9, 1956 in Minneapolis, MN. Nancy worked for the University of Minnesota Hospital, for the Minneapolis school system as a school nurse, and later for Methodist Hospital in the OB department until her retirement in 1991.
In her free time, Nancy enjoyed knitting, sewing, cross stitch, needle point and quilting. She loved to travel in the U.S. and abroad, ski trips to Colorado, and summers at Lake Placid in Minnesota. Nancy enjoyed attending Iowa State athletic events and watching her Gophers, Vikings and especially her Minnesota Twins. As a member of Faith Lutheran Church since 1976, she was a member of the choir and the music librarian. She was a wonderful Nana to her grandchildren and loved having them at the lake each summer.
She will be greatly missed by her husband, Thomas Weisbrod; children, Susan (Michael) Ahlers and Douglas (Julie) Weisbrod; grandchildren, Rebecca, Kathryn and Joseph Ahlers, Ian and Andrew Weisbrod, and Cailee Stangl; and her brother, Robert (Barbara) Allan. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, and her grandson, David Michael Ahlers.
Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church in loving memory of Nancy. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019