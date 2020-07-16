Nancy Anne Norris
New Virginia, Iowa - Nancy Anne Norris, 63 of New Virginia, Iowa and formerly of Grand Ridge passed away Monday (July 13, 2020) in Grand Ridge after a lengthily illness.
Following cremation, a visitation were held Thursday from 4-7 pm at the Grand Ridge Funeral Home.
Nancy was born on December 14, 1956 in Streator to George and Marge (Nicklin) Balke. She married Paul Norris on June 20, 1995. He survives.
Also surviving are son, Henry (Tricia Clingman) Rice of Iowa, step-daughter Rebecca Lynn Norris of Iowa, 1 grand dog Sheba and 4 step-grandchildren, her mother Marge Balke of Grand Ridge, sisters; Lori (Dave) Wakeman of Streator and Julene (Bob) Buckley of Grand Ridge, nephews; Steve and Jeff Wakeman, Joe, Jake and Jessie Buckley and several aunts and uncles.
She is preceded in death by her father and a brother Gregory Balke.
Nancy attended Grand Ridge Grade School and graduated from Ottawa High School in 1975. She was employed as a medical transcriptionist at the VA Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Nancy enjoyed playing cards, collecting cows, making pumpkin rolls and volunteering her time with the Grand Ridge Community Fest every year.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Pink Tractor Foundation in C/O of her family, or a charity of the donors choice
.
Grand Ridge Funeral Home
125 Sylvan Ave.
Grand Ridge, IL 61325
815-249-6813 www.winterrowdfh.com