Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens (PRIVATE)
121 NW 60th Ave.
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Nancy Anne Owen

Nancy Anne Owen Obituary
Nancy Anne Owen

Des Moines - Nancy Owen, 89, was born in Atlantic, Iowa, and raised in Jefferson, Iowa. She was united in marriage to George Owen. The family lived in Wheaton, IL and later moved to Des Moines, IA where she worked at General Casualty Insurance. Nancy enjoyed her home and spending time with her sons, neighbors, and extended relatives. She had recently moved to Ramsey Village in Des Moines.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Mark (Joyce), Tim and Chris; as well as nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. with a private service to begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Ramsey Village or the Animal Rescue League of Central Iowa in loving memory of Nancy.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 21 to May 22, 2020
