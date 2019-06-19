|
Nancy C. Peeler
West Des Moines - Nancy C. Peeler, 87, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines following a short illness.
Her children, Lois (Bob) Neuman, Ron, and Ross (Cindy); grandsons, Tyler and Tanner; siblings, JoAnn Gaer, Linda Laughlin, and Duane; and many nieces and nephews survive Nancy. Her husband, Bud, mother, and stepfather Betty and Mack Wolfe, father Miles Wright, and brother, Jim Wolfe, sister, Anne Wright preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be Friday at 2 pm. at McLaren's Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday evening. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the West Des Moines Christian Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 19, 2019