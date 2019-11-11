Services
Nancy Lee Cappaert passed away on Nov. 10, 2019, at 82. Nancy was wife of George and mother of Steven. She lived her first 72 years in Moline and last 12 in Des Moines. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am on Nov. 14, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Visitation will be Wednesday 3pm to 7pm at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church (Moline), St. Augustin Church (Des Moines), or the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Nancy was born April 22, 1937, in Rock Island to Mary Jane Enright and Lewis Greim. Nancy attended Sacred Heart Grade School (Moline) and Alleman High School, graduating in 1955. On June 25, 1960, she married George Cappaert. In 1961, their son Steven was born. In 1998, she got a "daughter" when Steve married Barbara and later two grandchildren, Claire and Peter. In Des Moines, she belonged to St. Augustin Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband George.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
