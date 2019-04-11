|
Nancy Carpenter Hewitt
Des Moines - Born August 9, 1923 in Des Moines, Iowa, daughter of George C. and Helen Sigler Carpenter, Nancy graduated from Roosevelt High School and Swarthmore College and, as she put it, "backed into a career" that started in New York assisting a foods publicist and ended up in San Francisco as West Coast editor of a national magazine. Along the way, employers included cosmetics queens Helena Rubenstein and Jacqueline Cochrane, and Meredith Publishing Co., where she wrote for both Successful Farming and Better Homes & Gardens before heading west to San Francisco where life filled 25 colorful years-first as a reporter for what in Hearstland was known as "the Monarch of the Dailies" (The San Francisco Examiner) and ultimately, as a senior editor of American Home.
On a blind date in 1972, Nancy met Pittsburgh attorney Charles Hewitt and moved on into cherished years as his wife, living in Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania and, on his retirement, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, then a laid-back world of one traffic light and one grocery store. Both Hewitts loved adventures, exploring historic back roads of the Low Country and gypsying through Europe. Charles died in 1996 and, always an Iowan, Nancy moved back to "roots" in 2003.
A lifelong volunteer, she worked locally for Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, and on Hilton Head, the Deep Well Project, Art League, and with Charles was a founding-member of All Saints Episcopal Church.
Nancy is survived by her cherished sister, Sara C. Hill and her much-loved and admired niece and nephews: Catherine Carpenter (David Baker), George C. Carpenter IV (Jill), Luther L. Hill Ill (Janet) and Mark L. Hill (Amy Anderson), their families and a treasured Godson, Robert J. Fleming and Susan.
As she wished there will be a small family service.
Suggested memorials to: Planned Parenthood of the Heartland,318 5th Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50309; The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert Ray Drive, Des Moines, Iowa 50309; or a .
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019