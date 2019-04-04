|
Nancy "Kay" Colton
Ankeny - Nancy "Kay" Colton, 84, of Ankeny passed away April 2, 2019.
Mass of Christian burial will be 2:30p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the Mass.
Kay is survived by her children, Craig (Cheryl), Connie (Roger), and Chris (Amy); 4 grandsons, and a nephew and niece. She is preceded in death by her husband Glenn.
She retired after working many years for Polk County Dept. of Motor Vehicle Registration.
Memorials may be made to O.L.I H.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 4, 2019