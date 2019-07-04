|
|
Nancy E. Fusselman
Johnston - Nancy (Keasey) Fusselman passed away July 2, 2019 at Senior Suites of Urbandale. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-noon, Friday, at Merle Hay Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at Senior Suites of Urbandale on Friday at 2 p.m.
Nancy was born in Atlantic, Iowa on January 31, 1938 to Roy and Mildred Keasey. She was one of nine children. She graduated from Exira High School in 1956 and married Roger Fusselman June 20, 1960. Nancy worked at Farm Bureau for three years before getting married. Then she went to Look Magazine and worked there eight years until they went out of business. She then worked for Fawn Engineering for 30 years, where she retired in 2002.
Roger and Nancy had three girls: Arvalla (Rick) Kellar, Darla Lamparek, and Marsha Thompson. They also had six grandchildren: Amanda (Matt) Fitch, Joe Kellar, Ryan (Meg) Lamparek, Michael (fiancé Megan) Lamparek, Adam (Stacy) Thompson, and Dustin Thompson; three great-grandchildren: Lacey Fitch, Cora Fitch, and Ronin Thompson; and a future great-grandson Lamparek due in October.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Roger; her parents; and eight of her nine siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Senior Suites.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 4, 2019