Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Senior Suites of Urbandale
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Fusselman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy E. Fusselman


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy E. Fusselman Obituary
Nancy E. Fusselman

Johnston - Nancy (Keasey) Fusselman passed away July 2, 2019 at Senior Suites of Urbandale. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-noon, Friday, at Merle Hay Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at Senior Suites of Urbandale on Friday at 2 p.m.

Nancy was born in Atlantic, Iowa on January 31, 1938 to Roy and Mildred Keasey. She was one of nine children. She graduated from Exira High School in 1956 and married Roger Fusselman June 20, 1960. Nancy worked at Farm Bureau for three years before getting married. Then she went to Look Magazine and worked there eight years until they went out of business. She then worked for Fawn Engineering for 30 years, where she retired in 2002.

Roger and Nancy had three girls: Arvalla (Rick) Kellar, Darla Lamparek, and Marsha Thompson. They also had six grandchildren: Amanda (Matt) Fitch, Joe Kellar, Ryan (Meg) Lamparek, Michael (fiancé Megan) Lamparek, Adam (Stacy) Thompson, and Dustin Thompson; three great-grandchildren: Lacey Fitch, Cora Fitch, and Ronin Thompson; and a future great-grandson Lamparek due in October.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Roger; her parents; and eight of her nine siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Senior Suites.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now