Nancy Economaki
Des Moines - Nancy Economaki was born March 17th, 1955 in Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Hoover High School in Des Moines, Nancy embarked on a career in the mortgage business and worked in Coralville, Iowa and Campbell, California. Nancy had a strong bond with her father and in the early 2000's Nancy returned to Des Moines to help care for her father, George Economaki. Nancy succumbed to lung cancer on July 20th, 2020 while being cared for at the Polk City Nursing and Rehabilitation facility. All who knew Nancy were familiar with her boisterous laugh, warmth, her zest for living and her love of animals. Nancy is survived by her brothers John (Diane) Economaki of Lake Oswego, Oregon, Bob (Julie) Economaki of Des Moines, IA, and her nephews Brian and Shawn Economaki and her niece Ashley Mosso. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie and George Economaki, and her brother, Patrick Economaki. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, there will be no funeral services, visitations or a celebration of life. Nancy's ashes will be placed in the Wildflower Scattering Garden at Des Moines Glendale Cemetery. Remembrances can be made to the World Wildlife Fund or the charity of your choice
.