Nancy (Gee) Evans
Of Ankeny, Iowa - Nancy Evans was born on 1/10/33 & went to be with our Lord on 3/14/19. Nancy married Virgil Evans on 5/17/53.
She is survived by her 3 sons, Howard, Rex & Tim; brother, Larry Gee; & sister, Eleanor Uehling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil; step-son, Dean; & step-daughter, Gloria.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019, with visitation one hour prior at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019