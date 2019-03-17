Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Nancy (Gee) Evans


1933 - 2019
Nancy (Gee) Evans Obituary
Nancy (Gee) Evans

Of Ankeny, Iowa - Nancy Evans was born on 1/10/33 & went to be with our Lord on 3/14/19. Nancy married Virgil Evans on 5/17/53.

She is survived by her 3 sons, Howard, Rex & Tim; brother, Larry Gee; & sister, Eleanor Uehling.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil; step-son, Dean; & step-daughter, Gloria.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019, with visitation one hour prior at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019
