Nancy J. Joiner
Des Moines - Nancy J. Joiner, age 68, of Des Moines, formerly of Plano, Iowa, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at The Bridges at Ankeny-SNF.
Nancy was born on February 16, 1952 in Rock Island, Illinois, the daughter of Royce and Gladys (Cole) Joiner. She graduated from Seymour High School. On February 21, 1970, she was united in marriage to Raymond Muck, and to this union, two children were born, Chad and Brandi. They were later divorced.
Nancy worked for Infomax Office Systems for 32 ½ years. She held many positions including V.P. of Operations. She retired on December 31, 2011.
In her earlier years, she was a member of the Plano Christian Church. Most currently, she was a member of the Southside Church of the Nazarene in Des Moines. Nancy enjoyed playing card games, especially Cribbage and Pitch. She was fond of traveling and watching movies with Chad. Nancy's children and grandchildren were the joys of her life. She loved them dearly.
Left to cherish Nancy's memory are her children, Chad (Crystal) Muck of Prairie City, and Brandi Muck of Des Moines; her siblings, Rodney Joiner of Plano, Robbie (Terri) Joiner of Carlisle, and Cynthia Housh of Carlisle; five grandchildren, Zachary (Abigail) Squires, Gracie Squires, Chloe Muck, Rylie Muck and Aiden Muck; one great grandson, Rowen Squires; as well as several nieces, nephews and other family members.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Royce and Gladys Joiner; and a brother in law, Douglas Housh.
A public visitation will take place from 5-7 PM, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Lange Funeral Home and Crematory in Centerville, Iowa. The Joiner family will not be present for the public visitation. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place, ten people will be allowed in the building at one time. A private family funeral will follow the visitation. A memorial has been established to the Plano Christian Church and may be mailed to Lange Funeral Home and Crematory, 1900 S. 18th St., Centerville, Iowa, 52544. Condolences may be shared online at www.langefh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020