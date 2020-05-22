|
|
Nancy J. Skinner
Ottumwa - Nancy J. Skinner, 80, of Ottumwa, IA passed away on May 17th, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa.
Nancy was born January 10th, 1940 in Des Moines, Iowa. Nancy had several jobs throughout her life.
She worked for the Iowa Department of Beer and Alcohol, the IRS of Iowa, and SEIDA Head Start. She also worked at Amoco, Associates, and later retired from Citigroup in West Des Moines.
Nancy enjoyed reading and watching her favorite TV shows and movies, which were too many to mention. She did love a good mystery! She liked to knit and sew and made many blankets, clothes and doll clothes for loved ones over the years. Her favorite teams were the Chicago Bulls and the Green Bay Packers. She won numerous contests at work, especially with the basketball brackets. Although, she may have had help from her grandsons.
Nancy is survived by her Aunt, Thelma Kurtz of Des Moines, her brother Ron (Ruth) Mchone of Urbandale, her sons Rick (Stacy) Perdue of West Des Moines, and James (Laurie) Perdue of West Des Moines, 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Max and Irene McHone of Ankeny, and her sister Betty Trobaugh of Des Moines.
Nancy's wish was to be cremated and a ceremony with family will be determined at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 22 to May 26, 2020