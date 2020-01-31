|
Nancy Jo Fetters
Ankeny - Nancy Jo Fetters, 76, passed away, peacefully, January 24, 2020 at her residence, Edencrest Assisted Living in Ankeny, Iowa. She had been ill for the last 3 years until God called her home. Nancy was born in Des Moines, IA to Russell and Lela Avis (Gibbs) Smith on July 9, 1943. She graduated from East High School in 1961 and upon graduation married Raymond Fetters. From this 58-year union two daughters were born: Carolyn A. Brown and Tonya L. (Bill) Kimberley.
Nancy enjoyed a long career with the State of Iowa as a secretary in the Attorney General's Office. She made many friends there, along with those in her East High School Alumni Group. Nancy was notorious for encouraging others enjoy dessert before dinner--her desire was pie. She was also in the Red Hat Society for many years and again-- more pie. Retirement allowed time for her passions: traveling with Ray along the Mississippi River, Pella and Kansas City trips, along with Iowa towns and byways. Nancy loved going to the Iowa State Fair and farmers markets. Decorating and shopping were great joys. Family was everything, especially her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Nancy had a life-long relationship with Christ and was very involved with the Open Bible/Pentecostal Church. She loved Christian music and studying the Bible and lived by its words.
Nancy is survived by husband, Ray, and her daughters. Her legacy includes her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her siblings include: Sherry Seymour, Linda McNally, Mark (Terri) Watson, Karin (Charles) Billings and Tom Watson. She was preceded in death by both parents and brother, Bill Watson.
A Celebration of Life is planned at 5 p.m. Feb. 7 at The Experience Church 3800 E. Douglas in Des Moines. She leaves a bereaved family and many friends but are assured we will meet again in a better place.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020