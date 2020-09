Nancy Kay FeeRunnells -Nancy Kay Fee of Runnells Iowa, 64, passed away on Monday Sept 7th at Mercy Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her son Tyler Fee, mother Georgia Prosser, grandparents Robert and Mary Prosser, Monty and Betty Fee, brothers Steve and John Prosser, and Mark Rardin.Services will be held at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home on Saturday, September 12th. Visitation begins at 10:00 with services to follow at 11:00.For a complete obituary go to www.ilescares.com --