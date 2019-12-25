|
Nancy Kay Peterson
Urbandale - Nancy Kay Peterson, 80, of Urbandale, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Karen Acres in Urbandale. A memorial funeral service for Nancy will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. A visitation will begin at 12:00 pm prior to services.
Nancy was born on November 8, 1939 in Iowa City, Iowa to Walter and Alice Johnson. Nancy is survived by her brother Norman Johnson of Gay Mills, Wisconsin, her sister Rosemary Teater of Saint Paul Minnesota, her brother Thomas Johnson of Indianola, Iowa, daughter Julie (Kevin) Long, son Bob Peterson of Des Moines, Iowa; and four grandchildren, Jamie Long, Daniel Long, Megan Long and Michael Peterson.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Roger Peterson, her parents Walter and Alice Johnson and a sister Dorothy Newbrough of Lake Park Iowa.
Online condolences may be left at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28, 2019