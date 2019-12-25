Services
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
515-989-3510
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Kay Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Kay Peterson Obituary
Nancy Kay Peterson

Urbandale - Nancy Kay Peterson, 80, of Urbandale, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Karen Acres in Urbandale. A memorial funeral service for Nancy will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. A visitation will begin at 12:00 pm prior to services.

Nancy was born on November 8, 1939 in Iowa City, Iowa to Walter and Alice Johnson. Nancy is survived by her brother Norman Johnson of Gay Mills, Wisconsin, her sister Rosemary Teater of Saint Paul Minnesota, her brother Thomas Johnson of Indianola, Iowa, daughter Julie (Kevin) Long, son Bob Peterson of Des Moines, Iowa; and four grandchildren, Jamie Long, Daniel Long, Megan Long and Michael Peterson.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Roger Peterson, her parents Walter and Alice Johnson and a sister Dorothy Newbrough of Lake Park Iowa.

Online condolences may be left at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -