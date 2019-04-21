|
|
Nancy L. Warnimont Besch
Ames - Nancy L. Warnimont Besch, age 84, of Ames, Iowa passed away on April 16, 2019.
Nancy was born on September 13, 1934 in Evanston, IL to Michael B. Warnimont and Grace M. (Rohrig) Warnimont. At the age of five her parents moved to Park Ridge, IL where she spent her life until her marriage to Ralph Besch on September 7, 1957. After Ralph completed college in 1959, they moved to Rock Ford, IL where Ralph began his career with "Sundstrand" now "Danfoss." They transferred to Indiana in 1971 and to Ames, IA in 1975. Nancy came to love Ames and all it had to offer.
She was a member of St. Cecilia Church, became active in "the college for seniors" now called "Ollie." She was a subscriber to "Cy Stevens" events and joined chapter KC PEO, Capt. Greeley, Questers and MGMC auxiliary. She enjoyed bridge, traveling, watching sports, reading and going out to eat. She liked a good margarita or Riesling wine. But above all, she loved antiquing. She always had a zest and spirit for living and loved life. She was blessed with many wonderful friends.
Left to be remembered by her daughter Laura Bauer, grandchildren Matthew (Stephanie) Besch, Steph Besch, Sara Bauer, Alyssa Besch. Daughter-in-law Deeann Besch, sister-in-law Louise Warnimont, nieces Suzanne York, Cindy Mahoney, nephew Chris Warnimont and cousins David (Mary) Warnimont and Thomas (Marlise) Schoenau.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Theresa at age five in 1966, her husband Ralph in 2004, a son Michael at age 48 in 2006 and a brother Michael in 2011.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday April 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St Cecilia church, 2900 Hoover Ave, Ames, IA 50010. A private family burial will be held at a later time.
Memorials may be directed to Bliss Cancer Center, St. Cecilia Church or a .
We are grateful for all the care she received from Dr. David Carlyle, Dr. Venkatesh Rudrapatna and the amazing loving staff at Green Hills.
Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019