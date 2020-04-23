|
Nancy Lee (Sanders) Dieleman
West Des Moines - Nancy Lee (Sanders) Dieleman, 70, passed away at home on April 23, 2020 of metastatic breast cancer. Nancy was born October 29, 1949 to Edward and Emma (Prothero) Sanders. One of three daughters, she grew up on the family's farm near Barnes City, Iowa. She met her future husband, Bruce Dieleman, while attending grade school in Montezuma, Iowa. They graduated from Montezuma Community School in 1967. Nancy was a gifted vocalist. She performed throughout college and graduated from Iowa Wesleyan College with a B.A. degree in Music Education. Bruce and Nancy were married June 12, 1971 at the First Presbyterian Church in Montezuma. She worked for the Des Moines Register in the advertising department until the birth of their only daughter. For several years they lived in Naperville, Illinois before returning to Iowa and settling in West Des Moines. Nancy obtained additional teaching certification from Simpson College and then taught in the West Des Moines Community Schools for 20 years. She taught Title 1 math, reading, and second grade classes at Rex Mathes Elementary and Hillside Elementary Schools. She enriched the curriculum in creative ways and mentored many new teachers. After retiring, she continued to volunteer at Hillside Elementary, assisting students with reading and math.
Nancy was a particularly dedicated and inspired teacher. She cultivated a love of music, art, books, and learning with her daughter, her grandchildren, and countless students. She enjoyed visiting museums and gardens and was a longtime patron of the Des Moines Performing Arts. She was known for hosting beautifully decorated events and family celebrations. In retirement she researched and scrapbooked many volumes of family history.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bruce of West Des Moines, IA; daughter Leticia (Jason) Montegna and grandchildren Grant and Elena of Roswell, GA; sisters Mary Ann Snyder of Iowa City, IA and Linda (Gail) Dieleman of Plymouth, MN; brother-in-law Randy (Susan) Dieleman of Pella, IA and several adored nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, George D. Snyder. There will be a private gravesite service at the Barnes City Cemetery in Barnes City, IA. Memorial contributions can be directed to WDM Community Schools Foundation - Hillside Hot Lunch Program. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020