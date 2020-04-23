Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Dieleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lee (Sanders) Dieleman


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lee (Sanders) Dieleman Obituary
Nancy Lee (Sanders) Dieleman

West Des Moines - Nancy Lee (Sanders) Dieleman, 70, passed away at home on April 23, 2020 of metastatic breast cancer. Nancy was born October 29, 1949 to Edward and Emma (Prothero) Sanders. One of three daughters, she grew up on the family's farm near Barnes City, Iowa. She met her future husband, Bruce Dieleman, while attending grade school in Montezuma, Iowa. They graduated from Montezuma Community School in 1967. Nancy was a gifted vocalist. She performed throughout college and graduated from Iowa Wesleyan College with a B.A. degree in Music Education. Bruce and Nancy were married June 12, 1971 at the First Presbyterian Church in Montezuma. She worked for the Des Moines Register in the advertising department until the birth of their only daughter. For several years they lived in Naperville, Illinois before returning to Iowa and settling in West Des Moines. Nancy obtained additional teaching certification from Simpson College and then taught in the West Des Moines Community Schools for 20 years. She taught Title 1 math, reading, and second grade classes at Rex Mathes Elementary and Hillside Elementary Schools. She enriched the curriculum in creative ways and mentored many new teachers. After retiring, she continued to volunteer at Hillside Elementary, assisting students with reading and math.

Nancy was a particularly dedicated and inspired teacher. She cultivated a love of music, art, books, and learning with her daughter, her grandchildren, and countless students. She enjoyed visiting museums and gardens and was a longtime patron of the Des Moines Performing Arts. She was known for hosting beautifully decorated events and family celebrations. In retirement she researched and scrapbooked many volumes of family history.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bruce of West Des Moines, IA; daughter Leticia (Jason) Montegna and grandchildren Grant and Elena of Roswell, GA; sisters Mary Ann Snyder of Iowa City, IA and Linda (Gail) Dieleman of Plymouth, MN; brother-in-law Randy (Susan) Dieleman of Pella, IA and several adored nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, George D. Snyder. There will be a private gravesite service at the Barnes City Cemetery in Barnes City, IA. Memorial contributions can be directed to WDM Community Schools Foundation - Hillside Hot Lunch Program. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -